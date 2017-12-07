Weiskircher, Penn State prepare for Sweet 16; Kerestes, Gannon into DII Final Four

Boylan grad Bryanna Weiskircher and her Penn State volleyball team are into the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Nittany Lions play Missouri Friday afternoon for the right to advance. Weiskircher understands how important every play is at this point of the season.

"Every game has value," Weiskircher said. "No matter if it's the first game or the fifth game. Every contact, every touch, every serve, every pass. Everything matters."

Weiskircher, a redshirt junior, served up 44 assists through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. She redshirted a few years ago when Penn State won its most recent national championship. Penn State and Missouri face off at 1 p.m. in State College Friday afternoon.

In the NCAA Division II Tournament, Rockford Lutheran grad Ashley Kerestes and Eastland grad Ashley Beyers helped Gannon pull off a straight sets win, 3-0, over Regis in the Elite Eight. Kerestes had six kills, while Beyers had 28 assists in the win. Gannon faces Florida Southern at 5 p.m. Friday in the national semifinals in Pensacola.