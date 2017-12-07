Rockford Rescue Missions looks for volunteers as temperatures drop in the winter months

The Rockford Rescue Mission says nearly 100 people stayed overnight in its shelter, but as temperatures continue to drop staff say that could change.

"We fully expect those numbers to rise quite a bit," says Rockford Rescue Mission Men's Programs Supervisor Mike Herrick.

The building's capacity allows 81 people on the Mn's side and 61 on the women's and children side.

"We don't want to turn anyone away. We will up our numbers and will expand our bed space."

This gives the shelter the potential to house dozens of more people, up to what the fire code allows. But when that happens, they need all hands on death.

"We really need to get volunteers in here so they can support our staff and help us keep a safe environment for our guests. "

The Rockford Rescue Mission says it needs volunteers to help staff monitor the shelter overnight when it's at full capacity. Basically being the eyes and ears for staff, making sure guests are comfortable and safe.

"It isn't an every night need but its something that's arisen in the past and we want to make sure we can help as many people as we can."

The shelter says these volunteers are vital, allowing them to get people out of life endangering cold, and back out on their feet.

"We provide food, clothing. Anything a person needs that come into our facility. Hot beds, hot food. That's how we begin to touch lives."

If you're interested in volunteering, you can find more information here. The Rescue Mission says it's having a special Christmas dinner on December 23rd. It says it's still looking for donations of sweet potatoes and dinner rolls.