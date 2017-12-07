IDOT asks Illinois residents to give it feedback on state's trav - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

IDOT asks Illinois residents to give it feedback on state's travel conditions

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Illinois residents who have traveled this year have a chance to give their feedback to the state. 

IDOT released their annual traveler opinion survey on Thursday.  It's asking residents to rate the state's transportation system.  The annual survey is conducted through the University of Illinois Springfield's survey research office.  It seeks input like road conditions, ice and snow removal, and commuting habits. 

Residents have until December 31st to fill out their copy of the survey. 

