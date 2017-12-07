One man shot during Rockford home invasion

Rockford Police responded to a Rockford area hospital after a shooting victim walked in to an emergency room.

When officers got there they spoke to a 26-year-old man who suffered non-life threatening injuries in what he said was a home invasion.

The victim was hit in the head by a handgun by two suspects when they entered his home in the 2700 block of 21st Avenue. The victim fought the suspects who shot him and fled the scene in a light purple Chevy HHR.

The victim said the suspects were a thin white male wearing a ski mask armed with a gun. The second suspect is a thin Hispanic male with a full beard and glasses also armed with a handgun.