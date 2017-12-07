Snow Park at Alpine Hills gets ready to open with fake snow

The Rockford Park District is starting to get ready for its winter season.



It started making snow Thursday for the Snow Park at Alpine Hills.



The park district says there needs to be roughly a foot of snow made to open the tubing lanes and 3 to 4 feet to build the terrain park for skiing.



Officials there say the temperatures are perfect right now, especially when it dips in to the teens overnight.



If you want to hit the slopes, you'll have to wait. The park district says it will take some time to make enough snow and open up.