House and Senate avoid government shutdown—for now

Both houses of Congress voted to avoid a government shutdown just ahead of a midnight Friday deadline.

The votes only fund the government for two more weeks, meaning another shutdown could loom just ahead of the holidays. The stopgap measure keeps the government's doors open through Friday, Dec. 22, giving congress more time to negotiate a long-term spending deal.

The votes took place shortly after congressional leaders met with President Donald Trump at the White House to negotiate year-end funding priorities. Those priorities include funding for the military, opioid crisis, and the expired children's health program.

The bill now goes to President Trump's desk for his signature.