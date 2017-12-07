All Aboard: New train exhibit runs through Nicholas Conservatory

There's a new exhibit at the Nicholas Conservatory, and it's one people of all ages will enjoy.



It's the Sinnissippi Station Garden Train Exhibit.



Six miniature trains and trolleys will run through, around and above the tropical conservatory. There are also miniature Rockford landmarks along the way, including the Jefferson Street Bridge, the symbol and a replica of the conservatory.



The Rockford Park District now owns the display, saying it hopes to build on the railway each year and create new holiday traditions for the city.



The exhibit will be open until Jan. 14. The cost to see it is admission in to the conservatory.