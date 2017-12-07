Local veterans remember Pearl Harbor attack with ceremony honoring the fallen

Veterans in Roscoe are making sure the Pearl Harbor attack is never forgotten in the Stateline.

"Although it was a day of immense tragedy, it was also a day in which we revived our nation's pride and the great American spirit," VFW Post 2955 Commander and veteran Bill Graves, said.

Roscoe's Veterans of Foreign War Post 2955 hosted a ceremony to remember those who sacrificed their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack and the aftermath--World War II. Graves said it's important for younger generations to know why we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"We wouldn't have what we have today without what they did back in 1941 and world war II," he said.

The VFW post in Roscoe holds a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony every year.