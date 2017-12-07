Man wanted for murder in Cliffbreakers shooting turns himself in

Rockford Police say a man accused of murder stemming from a New Years Day shooting at Cliffbreakers has turned himself in.

Police say Sean Burks turned himself in Wednesday. He's accused of killing Joshua Jamerson in a shooting on Jan. 1, 2017 at Cliffbreakers.

Police responded to Cliffbreakers for a fight with multiple shots fired. Officers found two victims. Joshua Jamerson was one of those victims and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two more victims drove themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The victims told police they were shot at a party at the conference center.

Rockford Police are looking for two more suspects wanted for murder. They are Geoffrey Brown and William LaBoy-Fontanez. Police say their whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information about them is asked to call Rockford Police.