Funeral services announced for father, son killed in farming accident

A father and son killed in a Lee County farming accident will be remembered during combined visitation and funeral services.



Rory Miller, 59 of Amboy, and his 30-year-old son Ryan Miller of Oregon, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, in a natural gas pipeline explosion while working on a farm field.



Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling, and from 10 to 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the church. A private burial will be at Prairie Repose Cemetery in Amboy.

Rory Miller is survived by his wife Kathy of Amboy; one daughter, Kelsey (Jake) Firkins of St. Peters, MO; one brother, Dr. John (Sharen) Hillison of Blacksburg, VA; mother-in-law Yvonne Eccles of Dixon; one daughter-in-law Jill Miller of Oregon; two granddaughters; Madelyn June Miller and Morgan Bell Miller.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Rory and Kathy Miller and a brother, Reid Miller.



Ryan Miller is survived by his wife, Jill Miller; two daughters, Madelyn June and Morgan Bell Miller; his mother, Kathy of Amboy; one sister, Kelsey (Jake) Firkins, of St. Peters, MO; maternal grandmother, Yvonne Eccles, of Dixon; and his In-laws, Jon (Joyce) Scholl of Cooksville, IL.



He and his dad were partners at M & R Farms in Dixon.



According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Miller and Rory Miller were installing field tile when a tractor pulling a tiling plow became stuck. Another tractor tried to pull the first tractor out but the second tractor began to lose traction. That's when the sheriff's office says a gas line was struck and a large explosion occurred.



Two other people, 20-year-old Michael Koster of Sterling, and 20-year-old Kyle Acklund of West Brooklyn, were injured.