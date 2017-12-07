Dekalb County Sheriff releases seat belt numbers

Dekalb Country Sheriffs were busy over the Thanksgiving holiday week. They conducted a ten-day seat belt enforcement, reminding drivers to buckle up as part of the nationwide "Click it or Ticket" mobilization.

During the ten day operation, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office issued:

-nine seat belt citations

-three child car seat citations

-five DUI arrests

-one felony arrest

-one stolen vehicle was recovered

-two fugitives apprehended

-nine suspended/revoked licenses

-11 uninsured motorists

-ten speeding citations

-two drug arrests

Dekalb Country Sheriffs want drivers to remember not wearing a seat belt is a primary offense.

"Our officers are out year-round. If you or your passengers, front or back, are caught not wearing a seat belt, you will be cited for the violation," Lt. Jim Burgh said.