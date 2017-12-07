Dekalb County Sheriff releases seat belt numbers

Dekalb Country Sheriffs were busy over the Thanksgiving holiday week. They conducted a ten-day seat belt enforcement, reminding drivers to buckle up as part of the nationwide "Click it or Ticket" mobilization.
During the ten day operation, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office issued:
-nine seat belt citations
-three child car seat citations
-five DUI arrests
-one felony arrest
-one stolen vehicle was recovered
-two fugitives apprehended
-nine suspended/revoked licenses
-11 uninsured motorists
-ten speeding citations
-two drug arrests
Dekalb Country Sheriffs want drivers to remember not wearing a seat belt is a primary offense.
"Our officers are out year-round. If you or your passengers, front or back, are caught not wearing a seat belt, you will be cited for the violation," Lt. Jim Burgh said.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.