Chance The Rapper surprises Chicago students

Chance The Rapper surprised students at a school in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Wednesday.
The students at Adam Clayton Powell Paideia Community Academy had just participated in a Google coding workshop
It was aimed at getting kids excited about the subject and showing them how it's relevant to their day-to-day lives.
Chance announced a million-dollar donation by Google to the hip-hop star's non-profit, SocialWorks.
SocialWorks promotes youth empowerment through the arts, education and civic engagement.
Google is also giving $500,000 to Children First Fund to support computer science programming at Chicago Public Schools.
