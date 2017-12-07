Chance The Rapper surprises Chicago students - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Chance The Rapper surprises Chicago students

Posted:
CHICAGO (WREX) -

Chance The Rapper surprised students at a school in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Wednesday.

The students at Adam Clayton Powell Paideia Community Academy had just participated in a Google coding workshop

It was aimed at getting kids excited about the subject and showing them how it's relevant to their day-to-day lives.

Chance announced a million-dollar donation by Google to the hip-hop star's non-profit, SocialWorks.

SocialWorks promotes youth empowerment through the arts, education and civic engagement.

Google is also giving $500,000 to Children First Fund to support computer science programming at Chicago Public Schools.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.