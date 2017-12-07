Quik Mart catches fire in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Quik Mart catches fire in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

An electric fire caused a building in Rockford to go up in flames.

It happened last night around 9:30 at the 3000 block on North Rockton Avenue. 

Officials say they discovered a small fire on the side of the Quik Mart building. 

The fire was quickly put out. Damages will cost around $5,000.

No injuries occurred.

