Quik Mart catches fire in Rockford

An electric fire caused a building in Rockford to go up in flames.
It happened last night around 9:30 at the 3000 block on North Rockton Avenue.
Officials say they discovered a small fire on the side of the Quik Mart building.
The fire was quickly put out. Damages will cost around $5,000.
No injuries occurred.
