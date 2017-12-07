Dekalb County arrests man with multiple warrants

Two people are arrested in Dekalb County including one person who ran from police earlier this week.

Officials say 23 year old Christian Elliot was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a search warrant was served.

Elliot had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to register as a sex offender. He also fled police earlier this week.

Overall, he had three outstanding warrants.

21 year old Narielle Harris was also arrested. She was charged with aiding a fugitive.

Both are now in Dekalb County Jail.