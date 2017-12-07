Dekalb County arrests man with multiple warrants - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Dekalb County arrests man with multiple warrants

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) -

Two people are arrested in Dekalb County including one person who ran from police earlier this week. 

Officials say 23 year old Christian Elliot was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a search warrant was served.

Elliot had a warrant out for his arrest after failing to register as a sex offender. He also fled police earlier this week.

Overall, he had three outstanding warrants.

21 year old Narielle Harris was also arrested. She was charged with aiding a fugitive.

Both are now in Dekalb County Jail. 

