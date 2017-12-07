Rockford Christian students host 31st annual Christmas party for the homeless

Students at Rockford Christian are making sure everyone has a merry Christmas.

Sixth grade students hosted the schools 31st annual Christmas party for the homeless at Hope Fellowship Church in Rockford. Students held a special performance for their guests and then served dinner and handed out presents.

Seeing the tradition kept alive is heartwarming for those who have played a part in planning the event over the years.

"It's great to see it going. It's great to see it still in the community and reaching those people that are on the outskirts of things." said Alvin English the former director of Rockford Christian's Christmas Party for the Homeless.

"It's think it's an important rite of passage for these kids to learn how to step outside of themselves." said Traci Larson, the Director of Admissions and Marketing at Rockford Christian High School

This tradition is something the entire Rockford Christian community is a part of. Families and alumni donate the food and gifts, while the students are in charge of hosting the party.