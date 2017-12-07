Lost Nation family killed in fire laid to rest

The family of six killed in a fire in the rural community of lost nation was laid to rest today.

The funeral service and burial with full military honors was in Dixon this morning. Ogle County Officials say Timothy Shaw, his wife Melissa and four children, 17-year-old Ethen, 15-year-old Leanne, 12-year-old Hailey and 11-year-old Dylan died after a fire.

According to the family's obituary Timothy served in the U.S. navy for 14 years and his oldest son Ethen was planning to join the navy after high school. Officials at around midnight on November 21st, Ethen called 9-1-1 saying he was trapped in the basement which was filling with smoke.

When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed. Officials say it appears there was no foul play. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.