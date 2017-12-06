Local group works to chase away the chill by handing out winter gear

With cold temperatures here to stay, a local group is doing their part to help keep more people warm this winter.

It's called Chase the Chill.

For the past four years, volunteers have collected hats, scarves and mittens to distribute along the streets of Freeport and Rockford free for anyone to grab no matter they're need.

"it's hard for them to ask, it's hard for them to admit they're need of these things, so when we can get out in the community and they can just take it, and nobody will know it's kind of like yes," said Girl Scout Leader Kelly Miller.

And this year, Chase the Chill celebrated one of it's biggest handouts distributing more than 900 winter items.