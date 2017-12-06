J.R. Sullivan visits theater students at Guilford High School

Students at Guilford High School got a visit from a local legend in the theater community.

J.R. Sullivan stopped to see theater students at Guilford Wednesday. He's the mastermind behind J.R. Sullivan's Hometown Holiday, which performs at the Nordlof Center every year. He gave students his best advice for pursuing a career in the performing arts: just be yourself.

"When you're a tot learning to bike with the training wheels, when those training wheels come off, when you're flying down the street on our own we really need to be our own navigators," J.R. Sullivan said. "That's our value as artists, that's our value as human beings in this world."

J.R. Sullivan's Hometown Holiday is Dec. 8 - 10 at the Nordlof Center.

