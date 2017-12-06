NIU holds off Loyola in meeting of Rockford Lutheran grads

Kailyn Strawbridge and Abby Woollacott hugged in the postgame handshake line. The former Rockford Lutheran teammates faced off on opposing college teams, with Woollacott's NIU team holding off Strawbridge and Loyola, 80-71.

Woollacott had three points and two rebounds in two minutes of action, while Strawbridge tallied five points and five assists in 31 minutes of playing time as the Lady Ramblers' starting point guard.

It was an Education Day game with an 11 a.m. tip-off time, which allowed for hundreds of screaming kids to attend the game. That included a strong contingent from Lutheran.

NIU's Courtney Woods and Kelly Smith each surpassed the 1,000 point mark for their careers in the win. Smith finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Woods finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Myia Starks added 16 points and Mikayla Voigt had 15 points to help the Huskies secure the win. Northern Illinois improves to 6-2 on the season, and has next week off for finals before heading to play on the road at SIU-Edwardsville, Sunday, Dec. 17.