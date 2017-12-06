Lowry earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Rockford native and Boylan grad Dean Lowry is the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week, after his big performance for the Green Bay Packers Sunday.

Lowry scored his first NFL touchdown on a 62-yard fumble recovery, and also tallied four tackles and a sack against Tampa Bay. Lowry has two sacks this season, after recording two in his rookie season last year.

This is Lowry's first career player of the week award, and the first for a Packers defensive player this season.