Cherry Valley man wins $5 million in Illinois Lottery

A Cherry Valley resident is now a millionaire after scratching off a winning Illinois Lottery ticket.

Lloyd Sprecher won $5 million with the Million $$ Match.

“I buy two or three tickets each week," Sprecher said. "I certainly chose the right one this time!”

Sprecher has lived in Cherry Valley for more than 27 years. He bought the ticket at the Fas Mart at 2406 S. Bell School Road in Cherry Valley. His plans for the money include home improvement projects, donating to his favorite charity and investing.

Fas Mart received a $50,000 bonus for selling the ticket.