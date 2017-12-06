Gov. Bruce Rauner visits new Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Riverside

Gov. Bruce Rauner traveled to Rockford on Tuesday to survey the progress on the new Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Riverside.

"This will not only create wonderful construction jobs and 400 healthcare positions and professions careers, but also enhance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare for the people across Illinois and South Central Wisconsin," Rauner says.

The new hospital will feature a women's and children's hospital, a Level III neonatal intensive care unit and a Level I trauma center.

Officials say the $485 million project is expected to open in 2019.