Gov. Bruce Rauner visits new Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Cen - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Gov. Bruce Rauner visits new Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Riverside

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Gov. Bruce Rauner traveled to Rockford on Tuesday to survey the progress on the new Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Riverside.

"This will not only create wonderful construction jobs and 400 healthcare positions and professions careers, but also enhance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare for the people across Illinois and South Central Wisconsin," Rauner says.

The new hospital will feature a women's and children's hospital, a Level III neonatal intensive care unit and a Level I trauma center. 

Officials say the $485 million project is expected to open in 2019. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.