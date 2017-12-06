Rockford named fourth best city in the U.S. for manufacturing

Rockford is named the fourth best city in the U.S. for manufacturing by a national industry website.

The study by SmartAsset looked at data like employment, income growth and density of manufacturing jobs. The study revealed smaller U.S. cities are ruling the manufacturing industry, rather than large cities which ruled decades ago.

After crunching the data, Industry Week named Rockford the fourth best U.S. city for manufacturing. It says, "about 25% of all workers are employed in the sector. After housing costs, the average worker takes home $54,000."

Here are the top 10 cities for manufacturing, according to Industry Week: