Accumulating snowfall possible heading into the weekend

Dust off the shovels! While it might not be a lot, we may have just enough snow to shovel or sweep Saturday morning. A quick-moving system will move south through Minnesota and Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, then into Illinois and Indiana Friday night through Saturday morning. The amount of snow we see will depend on the track of this system.

This will not be a major storm system, but some accumulation is anticipated from northern Illinois through northwest Indiana. Model guidance suggests higher snow totals farther east towards Lake Michigan. In and around Rockford, a half an inch to an inch of snow is possible by Saturday morning. This snow will be fluffy because of our cold temperatures.

Milwaukee and Chicago may pick up between 1 to 2 inches of snow. Parts of Indiana and Michigan will have a chance for lake effect snow into Saturday evening. The added lake effect may boost totals to between 3 and 4 inches in those spots along the lake.

Even though the snow forecast has amounts staying light, be ready for slick roads for a brief while Saturday morning. You'll want to drive slower and leave more space for stopping while snow is on the road. This may mean leaving for your destination earlier than you normally would.

The snow amounts may be adjusted upward or downward, as the path of the storm evolves. The timing of the storm for Friday night is certain right now. Keep an eye out for further updates from the 13 Weather Authority.

-Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner