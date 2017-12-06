Victims robbed in their driveway in Rockford

Rockford Police say victims were about to unload their groceries when they were robbed.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the 4800 block of Cleveland Avenue.

The victims were approached by a black man, armed with a gun.

The suspect demanded money, and fled the scene after getting an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark sweat jacket and tan pants.

No one was injured during this incident