Victims robbed in their driveway in Rockford

Rockford Police say victims were about to unload their groceries when they were robbed.
It happened just before 8 p.m. at the 4800 block of Cleveland Avenue.
The victims were approached by a black man, armed with a gun.
The suspect demanded money, and fled the scene after getting an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect is described as wearing a dark sweat jacket and tan pants.
No one was injured during this incident
