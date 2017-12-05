18-year-old arrested on multiple charges Monday night

Rockford Police have arrested an 18-year-old who had a warrant out for violation of his probation.

Police say that Martavius Young already had a warrant out for his arrest when he was caught speeding on Monday night. When officers tried to pull him over at the area of North Central and Kilburn Avenue, young fled.

Young ended up parking his vehicle on Kilburn Avenue and ran. Rockford Police K-9, Dax, was deployed and utilized to apprehend Young.

Young was taken to the hospital and was treated for minor injuries. He was later released to the Winnebago County Jail.

He's been charged with reckless driving, resisting an officer, violation of his probation and possession of marijuana.