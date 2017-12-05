Tuesday Night High School Hoops

The high school basketball season brought conference matchups to the court on Tuesday as teams assert themselves in their respect races early in the schedule.

Boylan's Lady Titans handled East on the Lady E-Rabs' home floor, 86-41, as the visitors continue to play at a high level in the NIC-10 campaign.

Winnebago's boys team took care of business at home against North Boone, as the Indians rolled to an 81-34 victory over the Vikings.

In NUIC girls action, Ashton-Franklin Center and Forreston went to overtime on the Lady Cardinals' court - Forreston hung on against the Lady Raiders to earn a 56-53 victory in the extra period.