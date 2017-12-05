More questions than answers at one month anniversary of Cox/Patterson incident

Today marks the one month mark of the incident that killed Jaimie Cox and Eddie Patterson both died during a traffic stop.

Police are still trying to work out what exactly happened during the stop between the two. What is known is that Officer Cox made the traffic stop near Dawn Avenue and East State Street on November 5th around one in the morning. A short time later, Officer Cox radioed for backup. Officers located a single vehicle crash two blocks from Officer Cox's police car with 49-year-old Eddie Patterson dead inside. Officer Cox was pronounced dead at the hospital from his injuries.

Autopsies show that Officer Cox died from blunt force trauma to the head while Patterson died from the gunshot wound he suffered. Officials believe at this point that the two men got involved in a scuffle that resulted in Officer Cox getting entangled with the car Patterson was in. Cox's death has been ruled a homicide and Patterson is a suspect in the incident.

A lot is still not known about what happened between the two during the incident. Why Officer Cox didn't radio for backup and why Patterson and Cox were involved in an apparent scuffle being the top two questions police have right now.

13 WREX has reached out to the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force which is in charge of the investigation for an update but has not heard back yet.

13 WREX will continue to bring updates as they become available over the course of the investigation.