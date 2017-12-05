Janesville man arrested after breaking into two businesses to steal cigarettes

A 21 year old Janesville man is behind bars this evening after breaking into two locations to steal cigarettes.

Janesville Police responded to a break-in early Tuesday morning at the Woodman's gas station at 2915 N. Lexington Dr. At the gas station, they found the windows smashed-in and cigarettes missing from the store.

Janesville Police later responded to the Walgreen's at 2519 Kettering St., after that was also broken into.

Following both break-ins, police arrested 21 year old, Mason Galvan.

Galvan was brought into custody because an employee at Woodman's noticed Galvan posted pictures of cartons of cigarettes on the Janesville Swapmeet Facebook page matching those stolen in the burglary.

Mason Galvan was arrested and charged with burglary theft, attempted burglary, criminal damage of property, and possession of drug paraphernalia.