Rockford man arrested after shooting bullet through apartment wall

A Rockford man is behind bars after shooting a hand gun through the wall of an apartment.

The shooting took place Monday night around 8 o'clock at 515 Seminary Street in Rockford.

According to Rockford Police, officers learned that a person fired a round from a gun through the wall of one apartment. That bullet then traveled into another apartment on the 2nd floor.

Police say the man who shot the gun is 25 year old Davarius Neville of Rockford. He was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

No injuries were reported.