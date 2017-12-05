Chicago-Rockford International Airport releases statement after Monday night plane crash

The Chicago-Rockford International Airport releases a statement the day after a plane belonging to a Rockford dentist crashes at the airport during its attempt to land.

“Right now, RFD’s primary concern is for the four injured passengers and their families, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to those affected,” said Mike Dunn, RFD Executive Director. “We would also like to thank the first responders who were on scene and assisted with the rescue efforts.”

Along with that statement, officials from the airport say the plane was attempting to land at the airport. Officials say the airport has very little information about what happened to cause the crash landing. It says the National Transportation Safety Board is partnering with the Federal Aviation Association in the weeks and months to come to determine the cause.

Keith Holloway from the NTSB tells 13 WREX a crew has not been out at the airport yet as of Tuesday afternoon.

The airport said there is no update Tuesday afternoon about the conditions of the passengers.

The airport is fully operational with no delays, according to the airport.