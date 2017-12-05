Rockford dentist owns plane that crashed at airport Monday night

The owner of the plane that crashed on Falcon Drive, at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, Monday night is a dentist from Rockford.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the King Air C90 is registered to Edward B. Noakes III.

Noakes is a dentist at Camelot Endodontics.

Officials have not released the name of the pilot or the passengers on board at the time.

There were four people on the plane, according to officials. One person was able to walk out of the plane, one person got out with assistance and two people needed to be extricated. All four people are at area hospitals.

According to Chicago-Rockford International Airport, The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash but Keith Holloway from the NTSB tells 13 WREX a crew has not been out at the airport yet as of Tuesday afternoon. Holloway tells 13 WREX The NTSB is working with the FAA on the investigation.