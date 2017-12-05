Rockford dentist owns plane that crashed at airport Monday night

Four people are hurt, one of them with critical injuries after a plane crash at Chicago-Rockford International Airport.More >>
Four people are hurt, one of them with critical injuries after a plane crash at Chicago-Rockford International Airport.More >>
Four people were on a plane headed to Chicago Rockford International Airport when it crashed, according to officials at the airport.More >>
Four people were on a plane headed to Chicago Rockford International Airport when it crashed, according to officials at the airport.More >>