At least one person dead in rural Lee County fire

UPDATE: The Lee County Coroner's Office says it has been contacted about a death or deaths related to the fire in rural Lee County on Nachusa Road.

The Coroner's Office says it can't release how many people have died or any more information relating to that at this time.

Fire officials are battling a massive fire outside Dixon Tuesday morning off Route 38 near the town of Nachusa.

Dixon Rural Fire and Dixon City and Advanced EMS are some of the agencies responding, according to officials.