Illinois launches 24-hour helpline to fight opioid crisis

A new statewide helpline in Illinois aims to get immediate help for those impacted by opioid addiction or other substances.

Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) Illinois made that announcement Tuesday morning in Chicago.

He said the helpline will provide a confidential outlet for individuals experiencing opioid addiction, their families and anyone affected by the disease 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Helpline specialists are trained in evidence-based approaches to help connect callers with treatment and recovery-support services.

To reach the helpline you can call 1-833-2FINDHELP.