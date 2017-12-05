Fire destroys trailer in Rockford

Multiple fire departments were on scene for a vacant trailer fire Tuesday morning taking three hours to contain.
The call came in at 1am at the 700 block of Gold River Avenue.
Blackhawk Fire reports the trailer was being prepped for renovation.
No one was injured from the fire and surrounding trailers suffered minor damage.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
