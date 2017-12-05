Rockford aldermen approve decrease in city's property tax levy

On Monday Rockford aldermen approved a property tax levy that's more than $400,000 less than last year.

This means the city's property tax rate is dropping from roughly 3.84% to 3.82%. This is the 5th consecutive year the city has either decreased or kept the levy flat.

While this could signal a drop in your property taxes, other agencies like RPS 205 and the Rockford Public School District are taxing bodies that influence your bill. Another factor that could impact your bill is your property value assessment.