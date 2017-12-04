Rockford leaders thank city for support one month after officer is killed in the line of duty

One month after Rockford Police Officer Jaimie Cox is killed in the line of duty, Rockford's top cop says it's been tough, but his officers are slowly moving on.

"We will take off our mourning bands and remove the memorial out front after 30 days and bring the flags back up," Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said. "Because much like the city, much like anyone who has instances happen in their personal life, we will move on."

Chief O'Shea says it's protocol to take down the memorials after 30 days. But he says he's thankful for all the support the community has shown for the police department following Officer Cox's death. Mayor Tom McNamara (D) Rockford, said he's thankful for the support outside the city as well.

"Just overwhelming, the response we've received and I think we continue to receive from those various departments and municipalities," McNamara said.