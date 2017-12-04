SLIDESHOW: Injuries reported after plane crashes at RFD

Four people were on a plane headed to Chicago Rockford International Airport when it crashed, according to officials at the airport.
One person was able to walk out of the plane, one person got out with assistance and two people needed to be extricated. All four people are at area hospitals.
Airport officials say the intended destination was Rockford.
Details on how the crash happened are limited at this time. 13 News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.
