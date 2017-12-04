Person hit by car on West State Street

According to Rockford Police, a person was hit by a car near the 2800 block of West State Street on Monday evening.

Details are limited at this time.

Police say a single car hit a person while traveling on W. State Street in Rockford. The victim was transported to an area hospital.

No word on the victims condition at this time.

Rockford Police say they have the area blocked off in the area from the 2800 block of West State Street to the 3000 block of West State Street.

