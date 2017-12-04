Strong winds slam Stateline ahead of cold weather

The season in the Stateline goes from early Fall to Winter quickly with temperatures dropping 30 degrees. During this transition, strong winds will hit the Stateline.

The strong wind gusts will be stronger than earlier on Monday. Gusts may top 40 mph to even 50 mph through the night. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 am Tuesday to highlight these conditions. Driving may become very difficult, especially in high profile vehicles. Small tree branches may blow off of trees because of the strong winds. The winds will remain blustery through Tuesday, with gusts between 30 and 40 mph, but won't be as strong as the overnight period. Power outages are also possible, so be prepared for brief losses of power thanks to the high winds.

Much colder weather arrives Tuesday on the heels of the storms and strong winds. Highs will only be in the 30's, while wind chill values plummet to the teens throughout the day on Tuesday. The weather remains cold and in the 20's to 30's over the rest of the week.