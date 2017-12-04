Illinois and Winnebago County pair up to launch a county liquor inspection pilot program

The State of Illinois and Winnebago County are teaming up to launch the Winnebago County Liquor Inspection Pilot Program.

They are working to improve the allocation of alcohol beverage compliance resources. The program will be using state resources and the Illinois Liquor Control Commission is providing funds and training for local inspectors as well.

The Winnebago county health department began inspections for the 579 Winnebago County license holders. the inspections will include health/sanitation, license and insurance verifications, and deceptive practices.

Officials will then be responsible to report their findings to the state commission.

The pilot program is expected to end in June of 2018.

For more information on the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, please visit their website at: www.illinois.gov/ilcc .

