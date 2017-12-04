Case of chickenpox confirmed in Rockford elementary school

RPS 205 health Services says that a letter was sent home last week with students from Lathrop Elementary School. That letter confirmed a case of chickenpox at the school.

The letters encourage parents to look for symptoms of the illness. The school says, the affected person is not in school and is receiving treatment.

The letter that was sent home to parents included a list of symptoms that they should look for including, rash that turns itchy, with fluid-filled blisters that eventually turn into scabs, fever, tiredness, loss of appetite, and headache.

The district advises parents to contact the school nurse for any further questions.