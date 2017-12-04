Man arrested for selling cocaine after neighbors file drug dealing complaints

A Rockford man is arrested for allegedly selling cocaine after people report about drug dealing in their neighborhood.

Rockford Police said 31-year-old Michael Phillips has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and cannabis.

Several people filed complaints about drug dealing around the 2200 block of Pendleton Parkway, according to police. Officers investigated and arrested Phillips on Nov. 29. Detectives recovered cocaine, cannabis and cash.

He's being lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.