Man arrested for selling cocaine after neighbors file drug deali - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Man arrested for selling cocaine after neighbors file drug dealing complaints

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford man is arrested for allegedly selling cocaine after people report about drug dealing in their neighborhood.

Rockford Police said 31-year-old Michael Phillips has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine and cannabis.

Several people filed complaints about drug dealing around the 2200 block of Pendleton Parkway, according to police. Officers investigated and arrested Phillips on Nov. 29. Detectives recovered cocaine, cannabis and cash.

He's being lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.