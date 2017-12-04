13 WREX honored with regional Emmy for third consecutive year

It was a successful night for the 13 WREX team at the 59th Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards Gala, as the station took home a regional Emmy award for the third consecutive year.

And for the third consecutive year, the award was given to the morning show, 13 News Today, for a special broadcast on Friday, May 19, which included coverage of the proposed ICE Detention Center as well as the opening day of Rockford City Market.

This year's morning show broadcast included numerous members of the WREX staff, as multiple members of the evening team, including anchors and reporters, contributed because of the big stories and live coverage included that morning.

"This broadcast was the definition of a team effort," said Josh Morgan, news director at 13 WREX. "19 members of the WREX team were given a credit for their work on this broadcast. We may be a small market, but when we have teamwork like that, these types of awards are possible."

13 WREX was also nominated in two other categories, including evening newscast and news specialty. A full list of 13 WREX's nominations are listed below.

This also marks the third consecutive year 13 WREX was the smallest news operation to win an Emmy award as well as the only station in the Rockford market to be honored. A full list of Emmy winners can be found here: 2016-2017 Chicago/Midwest Regional Emmy Awards Winners.

Here is a full list of the three nominations, including who was credited on each award:

Category #2-b Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Morning Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+) (Award to the Team of Reporters, Meteorologists, Anchors, Producers, Photographers, Editors, Writers, Directors, and Assignment Editors)

13 News Today - May 19, 2017: Nolan Baker, Andy Carrigan, John Chadwick, Dan Cohen Kristin Crowley, Elliot Grandia, Peter Gungel, Reuben Jones, Morgan Kolkmeyer, Austin Love, Breane Lyga, Audrey Moon, Josh Morgan, Sean Muserallo, Gus Polly, Tina Ryan, Mary Sugden, Taylor Utzig, Theresa Wesseln. WREX

Category #2-b Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Morning Newscast: Smaller Markets (51+) (Award to the Team of Reporters, Meteorologists, Anchors, Producers, Photographers, Editors, Writers, Directors, and Assignment Editors)

13 News at 6 - May 25, 2017: Alejandra Alvarez, Nolan Baker, Derek Bayne, Kristin Crowley, Reuben Jones, Alex Kirchner, Viki Knapp, Breane Lyga, Audrey Moon, Josh Morgan, Mary Sugden, Taylor Utzig. WREX

Category #6-e Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Environment (Award to the Reporter/Producer)