Rockford man fighting for his life after fight with teens

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A man in fighting for his life after getting into a fight with a group of juveniles.

Rockford Police say they found a man unconscious at the 1200 block of Broadway around 6 p.m Sunday night.

Officials learned that the man was inside of a home when a group of juveniles came in and started yelling. 

The victim went outside to confront them and a fight broke out, leaving the victim unconscious.

He was transported to a local hospital where he has life threatening injuries.

