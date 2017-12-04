Man faces life-threatening injuries after being in a fight with juveniles

A man is fighting for his life after getting into a fight with a group of juveniles Sunday evening.

Rockford Police say they received a call for an unconscious man at the 1200 block of Broadway around 6 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials learned that the man was inside a bar when a group of juveniles came in and started yelling. The man then went outside to confront the juveniles.

The juveniles surrounded the man, and a fight broke out, leaving the man unconscious.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is battling life-threatening injuries.