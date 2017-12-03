Drive-by shooting leaves one person hurt in Rockford

Rockford Police say an 18-year-old man is in the hospital after being hit in a drive by shooting on Sunday.
Police say it happened around 8:30 Sunday night at the 2200 block of Kilburn Avenue.
Officials say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening and that the residence was struck by gunfire as well.
There are no leads on any suspects or the vehicle at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.