Dean Lowry's first career touchdown helps Packers past Buccaneers

Rockford native Dean Lowry scored on a 62-yard fumble return, one of just two touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers in regulation, before they downed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 26-20 in overtime at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Jones' 20-yard touchdown run on his only carry, with 5:59 left in overtime, gave the Packers the victory to improve to 6-6 on the season.

Lowry pounced on a loose ball in the second quarter after his defensive linemates forced a Buccaneers fumble, and then he took off down the sideline, and into the stands for his first ever "Lambeau Leap."

With the passing game struggling, Green Bay wore down the Buccaneers on the ground. Brett Hundley had runs of 18 and 7 yards on the drive to start overtime.

The Packers grinded out a win to stay in the playoff race, though they trail NFC North leader Minnesota by four games. They hope to get starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers back from a collarbone injury in a couple weeks.

Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes to Cameron Brate in the quarterback's shaky return from a shoulder injury. But the defense couldn't hold up in overtime for the last-place Buccaneers (4-8).