Big Ten sends eight schools to bowl games

The Big Ten Conference announced eight of its members will play in bowl games during the 2017 college football postseason. After the College Football Playoff announced Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Alabama as the four teams to contend for a national championship, the Big Ten will still be well represented on the bowl schedule.

Games are as follows:

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Dec. 29): No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 8 USC

• A Big Ten school will play in the Cotton Bowl for the fifth time



PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 30): No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 11 Washington

• A Big Ten school will play in the Fiesta Bowl for the 11th time



Capital One Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): No. 6 Wisconsin vs. No. 10 Miami

• A Big Ten school will play in the Orange Bowl for the ninth time



Outback Bowl (Jan. 1): Michigan vs. South Carolina

• A Big Ten school will play in the Outback Bowl for the 29th time



San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28): No. 16 Michigan State vs. No. 18 Washington State

• A Big Ten school will play in the Holiday Bowl for the 13th time



Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl (Dec. 29): No. 20 Northwestern vs. Kentucky

• Northwestern is making its 14th bowl appearance and its first-ever trip to the Music City Bowl



New Era Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 27): Iowa vs Boston College

• Iowa is making its 31st bowl appearance and its first-ever berth in the Pinstripe Bowl



Foster Farms Bowl (Dec. 27): Purdue vs. Arizona

• A Big Ten school will play in the Foster Farms Bowl for the fifth time