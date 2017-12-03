NIU to play Duke in Quick Lane Bowl

The Northern Illinois University Huskies will take on the Duke Blue Devils in the 2017 Quick Lane Bowl on Tuesday, December 26 at Ford Field in Detroit, officials of NIU, the bowl and the Mid-American Conference announced Sunday. Kickoff for the game at Ford Field will be at 4:15 pm.

NIU (8-4, 6-2 MAC) will play in a postseason bowl for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons and for the 17th time in school history; the Huskies are 4-7 in bowl games since becoming a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) program in 1969.

The Huskies will face an Atlantic Coast Conference team for the second time in a bowl game, and for the second time this season as NIU fell to Boston College, 23-20, in the 2017 season opener. The Quick Lane Bowl will mark the first meeting between NIU and Duke (6-6, 3-5 ACC).

NIU Head Coach Rod Carey will lead the Huskies into a bowl game for the fifth time as he made his head coaching debut in the 2013 Orange Bowl game versus Florida State.

“We’re obviously happy about being in a bowl game, last year we didn’t have a chance to play in a bowl game,” Carey said. “We’ve got a great opponent, we have familiarity with the venue from playing in the MAC Championship and it will be good for our Michigan guys to have a chance to play at home. I know we’re facing a well-coached team in Duke and we’ll make it great experience for our student-athletes.”